Yankees star Aaron Judge will be US captain for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Judge will take over as U.S. captain for Mike Trout, who led the team to a championship game loss in 2023.

By The Associated Press

Aaron Judge will be the U.S. captain at next year's World Baseball Classic, the same role the two-time American League Most Valuable Player fills with the New York Yankees.

Mark DeRosa made the announcement Monday, four days after he was appointed U.S. manager for the second straight WBC.

Judge takes over from the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, who was captain at the 2023 tournament. The U.S. lost the 2023 championship game to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Trout, his then-Angels teammate, to end the game. The Americans last won the tournament in 2017.

Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, is the first player announced for the U.S. roster. The outfielder entered Monday hitting .357 with a major league-leading 20 RBIs and six home runs, tied for the big league high.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will take place from March 5-17 with games in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Japan. Twenty nations will compete -- pools and host stadiums were announced last summer.

