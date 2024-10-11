How to watch Tigers and Guardians battle for ALCS berth in decisive Game 5

An American League Central showdown in the ALDS is going the distance.

The No. 2 Cleveland Guardians and No. 6 Detroit Tigers will square off in a decisive Division Series Game 5 this weekend. The winner will advance to the face the No. 1 New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the loser be sent packing from the postseason.

Cleveland took the first game of the series in a 7-0 rout before Detroit responded with back-to-back 3-0 victories. The Guardians then fended off elimination with a dramatic 5-4 win in Game 4.

The series now shifts back to Cleveland, where José Ramírez and Co. will be looking to book the franchise's first trip to the ALCS since 2016. The Tigers, meanwhile, are seeking their first ALCS berth since 2013.

So, which AL Central franchise will earn the right to compete for the pennant? Here's how to watch Tigers-Guardians Game 5:

When is Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5?

The Tigers and Guardians will close out their series on Saturday, Oct. 12.

What time does Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 start?

First pitch from Progressive Field is slated for 1:08 p.m. ET.

Game 5 was originally slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET before being moved up due to forecasted inclement weather in the Cleveland area.

What TV channel is Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 on?

Tigers-Guardians Game 5 will air on TBS.

How to stream Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 live online

The matchup will also be available to stream on TBS.com, the TBS app and Max.

Who are the starting pitchers for Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5?

The Tigers are giving the ball to AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal. The 27-year-old southpaw has continued his brilliance in the postseason after sporting an AL-best 2.39 ERA across 31 regular-season starts.

In the first two playoff starts of his career, Skubal has given up zero runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 14 batters in 13 innings. He threw seven shutout innings in a Game 2 win over Cleveland.

The Guardians haven't named their Game 5 starter yet.

When does the ALCS start?

The winner of Tigers-Guardians Game 5 will visit the Yankees for Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday, Oct. 14.

