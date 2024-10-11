What is STRAUSS? Explaining the new ads on MLB helmets

Major League Baseball made an equipment change for the 2024 playoffs that wasn't exactly subtle.

The league placed ads for the company STRAUSS on the side of all batting helmets once the postseason began.

The helmet ads feature STRAUSS' logo and name, making it hard to miss for viewers at home.

FILE -- A view of Braves and Padres batting helmets with the STRAUSS ads. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

So why was the change suddenly made?

Well, MLB reached a new multiyear partnership with STRAUSS, a European workwear company based in Germany, last month. The partnership, which marked STRAUSS' first league-wide deal in the United States, called for the company's name and logo to be displayed on batting helmets throughout the postseason.

Starting next season, the helmet ads will be featured during MLB games in Europe along with postseason contests. All Minor League Baseball games will include the helmet ads as well.

The helmet ads are set to remain for postseason and MiLB games through 2027, according to The Associated Press.

MLB has allowed ads on jerseys since 2023, and 23 of the 30 clubs have jersey ads, per The Associated Press.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi breaks down the impressive seasons of the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge and how they rank in MLB history.