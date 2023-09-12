These MLB teams have clinched a 2023 postseason berth

There are still a few weeks before the 2023 MLB regular season ends but that didn't stop the Atlanta Braves from sliding into a playoff spot.

The dominant Braves (94-50) became the first team to secure a postseason berth after rallying past the Pirates on Sunday.

There are numerous other teams on track to join the Braves, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles, but no one else is safe just yet.

Let's take a look at the MLB teams that have officially booked spots in the 2023 playoffs:

Which teams are in the 2023 MLB playoffs?

The Braves are the only team to have clinched a playoff berth as of Sept. 12.

Did the Braves clinch a playoff spot?

The Atlanta Braves became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

What is the playoff schedule for MLB?

Although the teams and matchups are not determined yet, a 2023 postseason schedule can be found here.

What is the Braves' magic number?

The Braves' magic number is four to win the NL East after splitting Monday's doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies.

When do the 2023 MLB playoffs start?

The postseason gets underway with the wild card round on Oct. 3, two days after the regular season ends.