Crews demolish MLB legend Reggie Jackson's Pennsylvania childhood home

Reggie Jackson grew up along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote, Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania.

By Dan Stamm

The suburban Philadelphia house where a baseball legend spent his formative years is no more.

On Monday, crews could be seen demolishing the Pennsylvania home where Hall of Fame slugger Reggie Jackson grew up.

The abandoned property at 149 Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote, Pennsylvania, was approved to be taken down last year, reports Glenside Local.

According to a memo shared by the Glenside Local, owners Station Partners plan to build a parking lot at the site. A plaque will also be placed, noting the historic significance of the two-story house.

Jackson, now 78, starred not only on the baseball diamond, but also as a "football, basketball, and track and field standout for the Cheltenham High School Panthers" before graduating in 1964, the Cheltenham School District says.

He went on to Arizona State before his 21 season Major League Baseball career as a star for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and California Angels. His 563 home runs are still the 14th most all time.

