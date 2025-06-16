Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw has hilarious reaction to Giants' Rafael Devers trade

The MLB world was turned upside down upon hearing of the Giants' blockbuster trade for All-Star slugger Rafael Devers.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Clayton Kershaw was among those left stunned by Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey's massive gamble to acquire Devers coming out of nowhere.

"How about that trade? That's wild! Buster's really doing it," Kershaw told ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" crew during an interview in the fifth inning of Sunday's game between the Giants and Dodgers. "Not [Buster] Olney, Buster's really doing it over there. Good for Buster, man. He's going for it. I'd consider [Devers] probably one of the probably top-10 hitters in the game at worst."

Kershaw seemingly wondered what everyone else was, which is where Devers would slot into San Francisco's plans, given Matt Chapman being firmly entrenched as the Giants' third baseman.

"He's definitely a game-changer," Kershaw told Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez. "It will be interesting to see what position he plays over there. I know they have a big prospect at first base coming, so it will be interesting to see if he plays first. Obviously you have Matt Chapman, who's one of the best in the game at third. Even if he's just DH for however long that contract is ... that makes them better right now, for sure."

Devers hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 73 games for the Boston Red Sox this season. That includes a solo home run against the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon in his final game for the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old slugger is in the second year of a 10-year, $315.5 million contract, which figures to tie Devers to the Giants as a foundational piece for years to come.

Despite dropping the last two games against the Dodgers, it's clear San Francisco's new addition has sent a clear message to its biggest rival -- the Giants are going for it, now and for years to come.