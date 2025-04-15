MLB

Phillies star Bryce Harper swings blue bat in gender reveal for new baby

The Phillies lost to the Giants on Monday, but first baseman Bryce Harper still had some celebrating to do.

By Hayden Mitman

There wasn't much for the Philadelphia Phillies to smile about on Monday as they were routed 10-4 by the San Francisco Giants, but Phillies star Bryce Harper has something to celebrate.

And he decided to include the fans, as well.

That's because with a baby blue bat, Harper revealed to the fans in the stadium -- and all around the world -- that the baby he is expecting with his wife, Kayla, will be a boy.

Harper used the bat -- created by local company Victus Sports -- in his first at-bat on Monday.

Harper has three children -- a son and two daughters -- and, with Monday's announcement, it looks like another son is on the way for the happy Harper family.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner joked with Harper earlier in the day, playfully pretending to pull a pink bat for Harper to use before the first baseman ultimately stepped to the plate with the baby blue bat.

