Pedro Grifol, Jerry Reinsdorf held ‘private meeting' amid White Sox losing streak: Report

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol remains under fire as the team’s losing streak nears record territory, and his future was among the topics discussed in a private meeting prior to the club’s current series against the Minnesota Twins.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Grifol met with owner Jerry Reinsdorf and GM Chris Getz following Wednesday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals for a “lengthy private meeting,” during which is future was discussed.

The team “ultimately decided not to fire him,” but Nightengale reports that the team could still do so before the end of the season.

The White Sox’s losing streak has since stretched out to 19 games, including a 6-2 loss on Saturday against the Twins.

No team has lost 20 games in a row since the 1969 Montreal Expos hit that mark, and if the White Sox were to lose Sunday against the Twins, they would be in danger of tying the American League record for the longest losing streak with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

The longest losing streak since the American League was formed in 1901 belongs to the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 games in a row. The longest losing streak in MLB history belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, who lost 26 consecutive games.

Grifol has now managed 275 games for the White Sox, with a record of 88-187 in those contests. His career .320 winning percentage is the worst in White Sox history for any full-time manager.