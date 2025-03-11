MLB

New Era Texas Rangers cap yanked off shelves after Spanish slur spotted, shared online

New cap featured the signature "T" logo over the "x" in the word Texas

Los cascos de bateo de los Rangers de Texas se sientan en su dugout antes de un partido contra los Yankees de Nueva York en el Yankee Stadium el 24 de junio de 2017 en el barrio del Bronx de la ciudad de Nueva York. Los Rangers derrotaron 8-1 a los Yankees. (Foto de Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
GETTY IMAGES

A new Texas Rangers cap caught fire on social media, but not for the reason designers probably hoped.

The newly released "New Era Overlap 59FIFTY" collection featured caps for each of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. The specific design for that collection features the team's logo stitched over the team name in a fused design.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Rangers cap included their signature block capital "T," right over the "x" in Texas. Shortly after the collection went up for sale online, the cap went viral on social media, and users were quick to notice that the way the letters were sewn on accidentally spelled out a vulgarity in Spanish: a slang term for a woman's breasts.

The cap has since been removed from Fanatics' website and is no longer for sale.

The Dallas Morning News said MLB officials declined to comment on the issue Monday and that Rangers officials were apparently not made aware of the design before it was released, according to a pair of people with knowledge of the situation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MLBTexas Rangers
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us