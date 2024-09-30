MLB

MLB playoff bracket 2024: Here are the matchups, seeds and schedule

Texas will not be defending its title, with 2023 runner-ups Arizona also out of the equation

By Logan Reardon

Playoff baseball has arrived.

The MLB postseason field is officially set after a hectic final few days of the 2024 regular season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the top seeds in each league, but recent history has shown us that anyone can get to the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks were the sixth and final NL seed and still advanced to the Fall Classic in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Here's all the info ahead of the 2024 postseason:

Who made the MLB playoffs?

Here's a look at the teams entering the postseason:

American League

No. 1 New York Yankees

No. 2 Cleveland Guardians

No. 3 Houston Astros

No. 4 Baltimore Orioles

No. 5 Kansas City Royals

No. 6 Detroit Tigers

National League

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers

No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers

No. 4 San Diego Padres

No. 5 Atlanta Braves

No. 6 New York Mets

What is the MLB playoff bracket 2024?

Here are the Wild Card Series matchups and who the winner will face:

American League

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers (winner faces the Guardians)

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals (winner faces the Yankees)

National League

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets (winner faces the Phillies)

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Braves (winner faces the Dodgers)

How many games is the wild card round in MLB?

The Wild Card Series matchups will feature a best-of-three format with the better seed hosting every game.

When does the MLB playoffs start?

The Wild Card Series gets underway with all four matchups beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

What is the full MLB playoff schedule 2024?

The postseason gets underway on Oct. 1 and could conclude as late as Nov. 2.

Here's the round-by-round schedule:

DateSeries/GameMatchup
Tuesday, Oct. 1AL Wild Card A, Game 1Tigers at Astros
Tuesday, Oct. 1AL Wild Card B, Game 1Royals at Orioles
Tuesday, Oct. 1NL Wild Card A, Game 1Mets at Brewers
Tuesday, Oct. 1NL Wild Card B, Game 1Braves at Padres
Wednesday, Oct. 2AL Wild Card A, Game 2Tigers at Astros
Wednesday, Oct. 2AL Wild Card B, Game 2Royals at Orioles
Wednesday, Oct. 2NL Wild Card A, Game 2Mets at Brewers
Wednesday, Oct. 2NL Wild Card A, Game 2Braves at Padres
Thursday, Oct. 3AL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary)Tigers at Astros
Thursday, Oct. 3AL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary)Royals at Orioles
Thursday, Oct. 3NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary)Mets at Brewers
Thursday, Oct. 3NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary)Braves at Padres
2024 MLB Wild Card Series schedule
DateSeries/GameMatchup
Saturday, Oct. 5ALDS A, Game 1Orioles/Royals at Yankees
Saturday, Oct. 5ALDS B, Game 1Astros/Tigers at Guardians
Saturday, Oct. 5NLDS A, Game 1Padres/Braves at Dodgers
Saturday, Oct. 5NLDS B, Game 1Brewers/Mets at Phillies
Sunday, Oct. 6NLDS A, Game 2Padres/Braves at Dodgers
Sunday, Oct. 6NLDS B, Game 2Brewers/Mets at Phillies
Monday, Oct. 7ALDS A, Game 2Orioles/Royals at Yankees
Monday, Oct. 7ALDS B, Game 2Astros/Tigers at Guardians
Tuesday, Oct. 8NLDS A, Game 3Dodgers at Padres/Braves
Tuesday, Oct. 8NLDS B, Game 3Phillies at Brewers/Mets
Wednesday, Oct. 9ALDS A, Game 3Yankees at Orioles/Royals
Wednesday, Oct. 9ALDS B, Game 3Guardians at Astros/Tigers
Wednesday, Oct. 9NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)Dodgers at Padres/Braves
Wednesday, Oct. 9NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)Phillies at Brewers/Mets
Thursday, Oct. 10ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)Yankees at Orioles/Royals
Thursday, Oct. 10ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)Guardians at Astros/Tigers
Friday, Oct. 11NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)Padres/Braves at Dodgers
Friday, Oct. 11NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)Brewers/Mets at Phillies
Saturday, Oct. 12ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)Orioles/Royals at Yankees
Saturday, Oct. 12ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)Astros/Tigers at Guardians
2024 MLB Division Series schedule
DateSeries/Game
Sunday, Oct. 13NLCS, Game 1
Monday, Oct. 14ALCS, Game 1
Monday, Oct. 14NLCS, Game 2
Tuesday, Oct. 15ALCS, Game 2
Wednesday, Oct. 16NLCS, Game 3
Thursday, Oct. 17ALCS, Game 3
Thursday, Oct. 17NLCS, Game 4
Friday, Oct. 18ALCS, Game 4
Friday, Oct. 18NLCS, Game 5 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 19ALCS, Game 5 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 20NLCS, Game 6 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 21ALCS, Game 6 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 21NLCS, Game 7 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 22ALCS, Game 7 (if necessary)
2024 League Championship Series schedule
DateSeries/Game
Friday, Oct. 25World Series, Game 1
Saturday, Oct. 26World Series, Game 2
Monday, Oct. 28World Series, Game 3
Tuesday, Oct. 29World Series, Game 4
Wednesday, Oct. 30World Series, Game 5 (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 1World Series, Game 6 (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 2World Series, Game 7 (if necessary)
2024 World Series schedule

