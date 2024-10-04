WATCH: Mets' Pete Alonso hits epic three-run go-ahead homer to beat Brewers

Pete Alonso just had his Mets moment.

The star New York slugger put the team on his back in a crucial moment. Down 2-0 on a 3-1 count in the top of the ninth in a must-win scenario, Alonso blasted Devin Williams' changeup pitch for a go-ahead three-run homer.

Alonso's energetic reaction described it all, as the Mets held on in the bottom of the ninth to win 2-1 and move on to the National League Divisional Series.

New York won the first game of the series but lost the second, forcing Thursday's decisive game in Milwaukee.

Alonso had not yet registered a hit, going 0-for-3 in his previous batting appearances. Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Jesse Winker rounded out the runs.

The Mets will now meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, with Game 1 set for Saturday.