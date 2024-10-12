How to watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians in 2024 ALCS

Two teams are clashing in the MLB’s American League Championship Series, each vying for their coveted spot in the World Series.

The Yankees took down the Royals in a four-game Division Series (3-1) to book a spot in the ALCS while the Guardians clinched the other spot after winning the decisive Division Series Game 5.

The Yankees are in the Championship Series for the 19th time, but they haven't captured a pennant since winning their 27th World Series title in 2009. The Guardians have made seven ALCS appearances -- the last being in 2022 -- but haven't won one since 1997.

Needless to say, these two teams are hoping to bring back titles to their cities. Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 ALCS:

Which teams are in the the ALCS?

The ALCS will feature the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

When does the ALCS start?

The ALCS is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 14.

What is the ALCS schedule?

Here's a breakdown of the American League Championship Series schedule:

Game 1: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 14, 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 15, 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, Oct. 17, TBD

Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, Oct. 18, TBD

Game 5*: Yankees at Guardians, Oct. 19, TBD

Game 6*: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 21, TBD

Game 7*: Guardians at Yankees, Oct. 22, TBD

* = if necessary

The Championship Series features a best-of-seven format. The higher seed has a home-field advantage for Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 6 and 7.

How to watch the ALCS

ALCS showdowns will air on TBS and be available to stream on Max, TBS.com and the TBS app.

