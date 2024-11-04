Here is the full list of 2024 MLB Gold Glove winners

The MLB on Sunday night announced the winners of the 2024 Gold Glove awards.
The 2024 class featured 14 first-time recipients, the most in a single year since 2022. That year was also the first time utility players received an award.
Gold Glove winners are determined with 30 managers and up to six coaches from each team voting from a pool of players in their respective league, excluding their own club. That vote counts for 75% of the selection total, with the other 25% stemming from the SABR Defensive Index.
Despite catcher Will Smith and utility player Kike Hernandez being finalists, no Los Angeles Dodger won an award.
Here's the full list of recipients:
American League
- Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
- 1B: Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins
- 2B: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
- SS: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- 3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- LF: Steven Kwan, Guardians
- CF: Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
- RF: Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
- Pitcher: Seth Lugo, Royals
- Utility: Dylan Moore, Mariners
National League
- Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
- 1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
- 2B: Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
- SS: Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
- 3B: Matt Chapman, Giants
- LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
- CF: Brenton Doyle, Rockies
- RF: Sal Frelick, Brewers
- Pitcher: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
- Utility: Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates
