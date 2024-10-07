Dodger fans throw objects at Padres players, delay NLDS Game 2

Objects were thrown at Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar who had taunted fans earlier in the game after stealing a homerun.

By Missael Soto

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) talks with umpires and security in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The National League Division Series is white hot between rivals Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Fans got involved in Game 2 Sunday, throwing objects onto the field during a 7th-inning at-bat from the Dodgers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Officials delayed the game after a baseball was thrown in the direction of Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar from the pavilion sections at Dodger Stadium.

Profar, who had taunted Dodgers fans after stealing a homerun from Mookie Betts in the 1st inning, was visibly upset as his teammates attempted to calm him down.

Yu Darvish was given time to warm up after the delay of the game and was able to finish the 7th inning without allowing any runs.

MLB

MLB Oct 4

2024 MLB Division Series: Fun facts, what to know, matchups

New York Mets Oct 3

Mets star who helped fuel wild 9th-inning win lost his grandmother an hour before game

Multiple security personnel were placed on the outfield after the incident.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us