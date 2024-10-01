Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela reportedly hospitalized

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela is in a hospital with an unspecified health problem and will not be part of the team's Spanish-language broadcasts during the playoffs, according to multiple media reports.

Valenzuela, 63, left the broadcast booth during the series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sept. 24. The Los Angeles Daily News reported that he was not expected to return to broadcast playoff games for the team, which are scheduled to start on Saturday.

NBCLA reached out to the Dodgers, who declined to comment on the report.

Although he appeared in a few games in 1980, Valenzuela burst onto the national scene in 1981 when he won his first eight games, five by shutout, and became the only player to win the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. He drew thousands of Mexican-American fans to Dodgers Stadium and stadiums throughout the country, sparking a craze know as Fernandomania.

The Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees in six games, and Valenzuela was also on the Dodgers team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland As.

He finished his career with a 173-153 record and a 3.54 ERA. He pitched in 453 games and made 424 starts.

His No. 34 is one of 12 retired by the Dodgers. He was celebrated during a three-day "Fernandomania'' weekend in August 2023. He was also inducted into the Dodgers Ring of Honor, the 14th member of the group.