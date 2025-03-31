White Sox trade pitcher Jake Eder to Angels

The Chicago White Sox have made an in-game trade Monday, sending pitcher Jake Eder to the Los Angeles Angels.

Eder had been designated for assignment by the White Sox on Opening Day, but will now head to the Angels’ system in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced during Monday’s game.

Eder had originally been acquired by the White Sox in the deal that sent Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins at the 2023 trade deadline. He spent most of last season in the minor leagues, making 24 starts and posting a 6.61 ERA between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

He made his major league debut with the White Sox on Sept. 17, giving up one earned run and scattering two hits in two innings of work against the Angels.