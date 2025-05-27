The Chicago White Sox made a handful of roster moves Tuesday, sending catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White Sox received outfield prospect Dru Baker in the trade, and used the roster spot created by the trade to reinstate Korey Lee from the injured list.

Thaiss appeared in 35 games for the White Sox during the 2025 season, with a home run and a .212 batting average in those games. He also drove in eight RBI’s and collected four doubles in 110 plate appearances.

He was acquired in Dec. 2024 from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

Lee has been out of action since April 22 with a left abductor strain, appearing in nine games so far this season. He’s 5-for-15 with a pair of doubles and a .412 on-base percentage for the South Siders in 17 total plate appearances.

Baker, a fourth-round pick of the Rays out of Texas Tech in the 2021 MLB Draft, has split time between the team’s Rookie League squad and Triple-A Durham this season. In 22 total games, he has slashed .219/.351/.266, with a home run and three RBI’s.

The White Sox will continue a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. Central time.