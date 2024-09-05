White Sox snap 12-game skid with an 8-1 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Jonathan Cannon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox homered three times, snapping their 12-game losing streak with an 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Nicky Lopez, Andrew Vaughn and Dominic Fletcher went deep for the White Sox, who improved to 32-109 this season. They need to go 11-10 the rest of the way to avoid matching the post-1900 record of 120 losses by the 1962 New York Mets.

This was their third losing streak of at least 12 games this season -- no team had ever done that since 1900 -- but Lopez led off the game with a homer and the White Sox looked a lot sharper than they did while losing the first two games of this series by a combined 22-3.

Cannon (3-9) allowed a run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Albert Suárez (7-5) permitted six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Orioles, who entered the game with a half-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

Gunnar Henderson led off the bottom of the first with a homer that tied the game at 1. It was the second time this season both teams led off a game with homers, according to Sportradar. The previous instance was last weekend, when the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani went deep in the top of the first and Arizona's Corbin Carroll hit an inside-the-park homer starting the bottom of the inning.

Chicago took the lead for good when Vaughn hit a solo shot in the fourth and Fletcher added a two-run shot later in the inning.

Luis Robert Jr. hit an RBI double and Lenyn Sosa contributed a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Sosa hit an RBI single in the ninth and Fletcher brought home a run on a groundout.

White Sox: Robert exited in the sixth with right hamstring tightness. ... Chicago put INF Brooks Baldwin on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain and recalled INF Bryan Ramos from Triple-A Charlotte. ... Vaughn was struck in the right leg by a foul ball while waiting on deck in the ninth but appeared to be fine.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (wrist/hand) threw a side session, but his next start is still unclear.

Both teams are off Thursday. The White Sox play at Boston on Friday night, with Davis Martin (0-3) starting for Chicago. The Orioles host Tampa Bay on Friday night and have not announced a starter.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.