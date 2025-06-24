Pitcher Noah Syndergaard is launching a big-league comeback attempt, signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Syndergaard has not pitched since the 2023 season when he was released by the Cleveland Guardians, but will aim to make it back to the majors in the White Sox system after signing his deal Monday.

In his most recent big-league season, Syndergaard posted a 6.50 combined ERA in 18 appearances with the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2023 season, with 56 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.

Syndergaard burst onto the scene during the 2015 season with the New York Mets, finishing fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting and helping the Mets to a World Series appearance, starting four games during that run and striking out 26 batters in 20 innings.

He followed that up with an All-Star season in 2016, with a 14-9 record and a 2.60 ERA.

His career was derailed by injuries after he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, and he bounced from the Mets to the Angels to the Phillies and then to the Dodgers and Guardians over the years that followed.

In 164 career games, Syndergaard has a 59-47 record with a 3.71 ERA, striking out 928 batters in 941.1 big-league innings.