White Sox set franchise record for losses in single season

The Chicago White Sox lost their 10th consecutive game on Sunday in a 2-0 shutout at the hands of the New York Mets, and they made some significant history in the process.

The loss was the 107th of the season for the White Sox, breaking a team record for defeats in a single season.

The loss dropped the White Sox to 31-107 on the season, and with 24 games remaining on their schedule, they could very well set an MLB record for losses in a single season.

That record currently belongs to the 1962 Mets, who lost 120 games en route to the worst season in history.

Currently, the White Sox are on pace to lose 126 games, which would leave them with a winning percentage of just .222 for the year.

The loss also marks the third time this season that the White Sox have lost 10 or more consecutive games. Prior to this season, the White Sox had 13 such streaks in their history, with one of them occurring last season.

The team set a modern record earlier this year by dropping 21 games in a row, and won just four games in the entire month of August despite snapping that streak.

Now, with a 4-36 record since the All-Star break, the White Sox will head out on the road for a six-game road trip starting with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. Monday.