The Chicago White Sox made a flurry of roster moves prior to their Wednesday game against the Detroit Tigers.

Highlighting the list was the team placing infielder Lenyn Sosa on the 10-day injured list as he deals with a right hip flexor strain.

Prospect Tim Elko, who made his MLB debut with the team earlier this season, was recalled from Charlotte to replace him. The White Sox also claimed pitcher Ryan Cusick off of waivers from the Tigers, and to clear a 40-man roster spot, they placed Miguel Castro on the 60-day injured list.

Sosa has appeared in 57 games this season for the White Sox, slashing .274/.291/.383 in 207 plate appearances. He has four home runs and 17 RBI’s.

Elko made his MLB debut with the White Sox this season, appearing in 10 games. He slashed .161/.188/.452, with three home runs and five RBI’s. In 39 games with Charlotte, Elko has 11 home runs and 26 RBI’s, with a .315 batting average.

Cusick has spent time in the systems of the A’s and Tigers in the 2025 season. In 14 games, he has a 6.32 ERA, with a 1-0 record and 11 strikeouts in 15.2 innings.

Castro tore the patellar tendon in his right knee on May 28 while trying to cover first base. He appeared in six games for the White Sox, with a 7.50 ERA in six innings of work.

The White Sox and Tigers will square off Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. at Rate Field.