The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves prior to their series opener against the Cardinals, including reinstating Lenyn Sosa from the 10-day injured list.

Sosa was placed on the IL with a right hip flexor strain earlier this month, and after a brief rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights he’ll return to Chicago’s lineup Tuesday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a corresponding roster move, Brooks Baldwin was optioned back to Charlotte. In addition, pitcher Fraser Ellard, out of action since May, will begin a rehab stint with the Knights.

Sosa last appeared in a game June 2 against the Tigers. He has a .274 batting average in 201 at-bats, with four home runs and 17 RBI’s this season with the White Sox.

Sosa will be in the lineup Tuesday for the opener of the team’s series against the St. Louis Cardinals, batting seventh and playing first base.

Baldwin has appeared in 47 games for the White Sox, putting up a .211 batting average. He has three home runs and 16 RBI’s, but ahs struck out 41 times in 133 at-bats.

Ellard last pitched for the White Sox on May 3. In seven appearances, he has an 0-2 record and a 6.75 ERA, with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

The White Sox and Cardinals will get their series underway Tuesday on the South Side, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.