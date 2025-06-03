The Chicago White Sox made a pair of roster moves Tuesday prior to their game against the Tigers, including placing Jonathan Cannon on the injured list.
In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox recalled pitcher Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte.
Cannon started Monday night for the White Sox against the Tigers, giving up five earned runs in three innings of work. In 12 games this season, Cannon is 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA.
The White Sox announced Cannon is going on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.
Freeman has appeared in 17 games this season with Birmingham and Charlotte in the White Sox farm system. He is 1-0 with a 3.66 ERA in those contests.
He made his MLB debut with the White Sox in May, appearing in four games and posting a 7.71 ERA, with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
The White Sox will resume their series against the Tigers on Tuesday night against Detroit, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. on the South Side.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.