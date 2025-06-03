White Sox Roster Moves

White Sox roster moves: Jonathan Cannon to IL, Caleb Freeman recalled

By James Neveau

White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon delivers a pitch during a game. He's wearing the team's white jersey with black pinstripes.

The Chicago White Sox made a pair of roster moves Tuesday prior to their game against the Tigers, including placing Jonathan Cannon on the injured list.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox recalled pitcher Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte.

Cannon started Monday night for the White Sox against the Tigers, giving up five earned runs in three innings of work. In 12 games this season, Cannon is 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA.

The White Sox announced Cannon is going on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Freeman has appeared in 17 games this season with Birmingham and Charlotte in the White Sox farm system. He is 1-0 with a 3.66 ERA in those contests.

He made his MLB debut with the White Sox in May, appearing in four games and posting a 7.71 ERA, with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

The White Sox will resume their series against the Tigers on Tuesday night against Detroit, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. on the South Side.

