White Sox Roster Moves

White Sox roster moves include activating Chase Meidroth from IL

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 13: Chase Meidroth #10 of the Chicago White Sox in the infield during the fourth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field on April 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Abigail Dean/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox made a pair of roster moves prior to their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, reinstating Chase Meidroth from the injured list.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox placed infielder Gage Workman on the 10-day injured list.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Meidroth has been dealing with right thumb inflammation, but will be available for Thursday’s game against Milwaukee. Acquired from the Red Sox in the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston, Meidroth has seven hits and four runs scored in 31 plate appearances for the White Sox this season.

Workman was acquired from the Cubs in a trade after he was designated for assignment by the North Siders. He has appeared in three games for the White Sox, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout in those appearances.

So far in his MLB career, Workman has gone 3-for-16 with a double and two RBI’s, making his debut with the Cubs earlier this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

White Sox Roster Moves
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us