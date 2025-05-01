The Chicago White Sox made a pair of roster moves prior to their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, reinstating Chase Meidroth from the injured list.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox placed infielder Gage Workman on the 10-day injured list.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Meidroth has been dealing with right thumb inflammation, but will be available for Thursday’s game against Milwaukee. Acquired from the Red Sox in the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston, Meidroth has seven hits and four runs scored in 31 plate appearances for the White Sox this season.

Workman was acquired from the Cubs in a trade after he was designated for assignment by the North Siders. He has appeared in three games for the White Sox, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout in those appearances.

So far in his MLB career, Workman has gone 3-for-16 with a double and two RBI’s, making his debut with the Cubs earlier this season.