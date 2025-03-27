White Sox Opening Day forecast: Could rain spoil the party?

The Chicago White Sox will raise the curtain on their 2025 season on Thursday, but could rain spoil the Opening Day forecast?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a disturbance is expected to sweep into the Chicago area out of Minnesota and Wisconsin during the morning hours, bringing a chance of showers to the area in the morning.

Some parts of the area south of Interstate 80 could potentially see scattered thunderstorms on Thursday morning, but widespread rain is expected to the north of that line.

First pitch of the game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, with pregame festivities taking place in the leadup to the contest.

At this time, it appears that most of the rain that will impact the area on Thursday will have cleared out by the time the game starts, paving the way for a mostly pleasant afternoon on the South Side of the city.

According to forecast models, conditions are expected to be cloudy when Sean Burke delivers the first pitch at 3:10 p.m., with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s at the ballpark with light winds out of the south.

There could be a scattered shower or two around the area during the game, but conditions should remain mostly dry as the two teams kick off a three-game series.

As for the rest of the series, it would appear that the Saturday game will get in without much of an issue, with temperatures in the 60s in the city that day. Sunday could be a different story however, as widespread rain is expected to impact the area, along with a chance of thunderstorms through most of the day.

Things could be even more rotten on Monday, as temperatures may struggle to hit 40 degrees during the afternoon. Some parts of the area could even see a few snowflakes in the morning as the rest of the system moves out of the region.

