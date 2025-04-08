Chicago White Sox

White Sox make roster move, activating Tyler Gilbert from IL

Gilbert was dealing with bursitis in his knee, which kept him off the Opening Day roster

The Chicago White Sox have activated pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday.

The White Sox will begin a series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, and they’ll have Gilbert back in the mix after he missed the first part of the season with left knee bursitis.

To clear a spot on the 26-man roster, the White Sox optioned pitcher Brandon Eisert to Triple-A Charlotte.

Gilbert spent the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in six games and posting a 3.24 ERA in 8.1 innings of work. He allowed 10 hits and struck out four batters in those appearances.

Following the season, Gilbert was traded by the Phillies to the White Sox in exchange for prospect Aaron Combs.

The White Sox have lost their last five games and seven of their last eight overall, and will bring a 2-7 record into Cleveland for the Guardians’ home opener on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. Central, with Shane Smith opposing Ben Lively.

