White Sox honor James Earl Jones with ‘Field of Dreams' in-game tribute

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago White Sox remembered actor James Earl Jones, who died Monday morning at the age of 93, with a beautiful tribute during Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The iconic American actor played the role of Terence Mann in the 1989 sports drama "Field of Dreams," which was based on the 1982 novel "Shoeless Joe" by Canadian author W.P. Kinsella. The film stars Kevin Costner as a farmer from Dyersville, Iowa who builds a baseball field that attracts the ghosts of baseball's greatest legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson and various members of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal.

Jones died Monday morning at his home in New York's Hudson Valley region, according to his agent, Barry McPherson. The cause was not immediately clear.

