Chicago White Sox

White Sox game vs. Twins delayed by rain

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Chicago White Sox are going for a series win over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, but rain will delay the start of the game.

The team announced Wednesday morning that the game would “likely” start in a delay, and with first pitch previously scheduled for 1:10 p.m., they will not be able to start on time.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to a release, the team says their “intent is to play today’s game,” but rain and thunderstorms could complicate matters for the South Siders.

Gates to the ballpark opened on-time, but fans will have to wait for first pitch.

Sean Burke, who started on Opening Day for the South Siders, is getting the start for Chicago as they aim to take two-of-three from the Twins, which would give them a 3-3 homestand to begin the campaign.

The White Sox will have Thursday off before starting a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us