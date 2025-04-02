White Sox game vs. Twins delayed by rain

The Chicago White Sox are going for a series win over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, but rain will delay the start of the game.

The team announced Wednesday morning that the game would “likely” start in a delay, and with first pitch previously scheduled for 1:10 p.m., they will not be able to start on time.

According to a release, the team says their “intent is to play today’s game,” but rain and thunderstorms could complicate matters for the South Siders.

Gates to the ballpark opened on-time, but fans will have to wait for first pitch.

Sean Burke, who started on Opening Day for the South Siders, is getting the start for Chicago as they aim to take two-of-three from the Twins, which would give them a 3-3 homestand to begin the campaign.

The White Sox will have Thursday off before starting a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.