The Chicago White Sox have designated pitcher Mike Clevinger for assignment and have selected pitcher Steve Wilson’s contract.

Clevinger, who was added to the team’s roster after being invited to spring training, posted an 0-2 record in eight relief appearances this season with the White Sox. He posted a 7.94 ERA, with three strikeouts and eight walks in 5.2 innings.

Clevinger has spent the last three seasons with the White Sox, with a 9-14 record and a 4.24 ERA in 36 total appearances with the team.

Wilson started the season at Triple-A Charlotte this spring, with five appearances in which he posted a 1.69 ERA.

The White Sox will try to improve on their 4-12 record on Wednesday night when they face the Athletics at Rate Field, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. Jonathan Cannon will take the bump for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games.