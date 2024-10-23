Rob Manfred addresses White Sox stadium pursuit, future in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are dealing with plenty of drama both on and off the field, and Major League Baseball’s commissioner is weighing in on their future.

Commissioner Rob Manfred, appearing on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” on Wednesday morning, was asked about the future of the White Sox in Chicago, and the obstacles they’ve encountered in seeking public financing for a proposed stadium in the South Loop.

Manfred called Chicago an “anchor city” for the league, and cited concerns about the location of Guaranteed Rate Field during his answer.

“I think that the White Sox are in a difficult situation,” he said. “I think the location of the stadium is tough, but I have confidence that things are going to work out, and we’re going to continue to have two teams in Chicago.”

The White Sox have played in Chicago since 1901 and have been in virtually the same location since 1910 when the original Comiskey Park opened at 35th and Shields. The team constructed Guaranteed Rate Field across the street and moved into the ballpark in 1991, but the Sox have recently begun exploring building a stadium in a South Loop development known as “The 78.”

The team has even gone so far as to construct a temporary baseball diamond at the location, showcasing the Chicago skyline and designed to win over skeptical lawmakers as the team pursues public financing for the project.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called himself “reluctant” when it comes to approving any public subsidy for a new stadium, and said Illinois taxpayers are as well.

Meanwhile, reports from The Athletic have indicated that Jerry Reinsdorf, who has owned the team since the 1980’s, is “open” to selling the team, and that former MLB player and entrepreneur Dave Stewart is one of the potentially interested parties. Stewart has ties to multiple cities that could seek a new team, including Oakland and Nashville, but there has been no indication that the White Sox would explore a move to either city if they are sold.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren expressed a willingness to work with another team in securing funding for the new stadium project

On the diamond, the White Sox are coming off of the worst season in modern MLB history, losing 121 games and breaking a record that had previously been held by the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in the league since 1900.

The team is also still actively searching for a manager after firing Pedro Grifol during the 2024 season, with interviews still ongoing.