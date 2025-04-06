Mike Tauchman activated from injured list, Travis Jankowski DFA'ed by White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman has been reinstated from the injured list and will be available for the team’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers Sunday.

To make room for Tauchman on the active roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment.

Tauchman was placed on the injured list prior to the start of the regular season after suffering a strained right hamstring during spring training.

He spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs, slashing .248/.357/.366 and hitting seven home runs for the North Siders in 109 games played. He has 32 home runs, 30 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .344 in his big-league career, playing games for the Cubs, Giants, Yankees and Rockies.

Jankowski spent last season with the Texas Rangers, and had signed a deal with the Cubs before spring training. After the team cut him loose, the White Sox signed him to a contract and he made their Opening Day roster.

He appeared in seven games for the White Sox and made 15 plate appearances, recording three hits and scoring one run for the South Siders.

The White Sox will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Tigers at Comerica Park Sunday afternoon, with Martin Perez facing Jackson Jobe in the finale.