Former Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has returned to a big-league mound for the first time in nearly two years.

Hendriks hadn’t pitched in an MLB game in 681 days according to the league, and he came on for the eighth inning of Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the White Sox, matching up with his former team.

It wasn’t the best of days for Hendriks, as he gave up three hits and two earned runs, surrendering a two-run home run to Andrew Vaughn in an 8-4 loss for Boston.

Even still, the moment had been a long time coming for Hendriks, who hadn’t appeared in an MLB game since June 9, 2023.

Hendriks spent three seasons with the White Sox, appearing in 132 games in those three seasons. He had 76 saves and a 2.76 ERA.

He missed the beginning of the 2023 season as he received treatment for Non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma, then suffered an elbow injury and was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery.

He signed a free agent deal with the Red Sox prior to the 2024 season, missing the entire year while he rehabbed from the injury.

Earlier this month Hendriks made headlines when he rented a food truck for his minor league teammates during a rehab outing, allowing players from the Portland Sea Dogs and the Hartford Yard Goats to partake in a free meal on his dime.