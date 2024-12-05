Former White Sox star, broadcaster Bill Melton dies at 79

Former Chicago White Sox player and broadcaster Bill Melton has passed away at the age of 79 after a brief illness, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Melton made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 1968, and earned the nickname “Beltin’ Bill” Melton for his prodigious power and penchant for driving in clutch RBI’s.

Bill Melton, who played 10 seasons in the major leagues, including eight with the White Sox, and served as a popular pre and postgame analyst for White Sox telecasts for over two decades, passed away early this morning in Phoenix after a brief illness. He was 79 years old. pic.twitter.com/I5A81Zd8No — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 5, 2024

“Bill Melton enjoyed two tremendous careers with the White Sox,” White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His first came as a celebrated home run king for White Sox teams in the early 1970s, where 'Beltin Bill' brought power to a franchise that played its home games in a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Photos of Bill wearing his home run crown and others of him posing with ballpark organist Nancy Faust still generate smiles to this day. Bill's second career came as a well-liked and respected pre and postgame television analyst, where on a nightly basis Sox fans saw his passion for the team, win or lose. Bill was a friend to many at the White Sox and around baseball, and his booming voice will be missed. Our sympathies go out to his wife Tess, and all of their family and friends."

In 10 MLB seasons, primarily with the White Sox, Melton hit 160 career home runs and drove in 591 RBI’s. He was the White Sox leader in career home runs before he was passed by Harold Baines, with two consecutive seasons of 30-plus home runs and three seasons of 80-plus RBI’s with the South Siders.

Melton became the first player to hit 30 or more home runs for the White Sox in a single season when he accomplished the feat in 1970.

He was an All-Star in the 1971 season for Chicago, and received MVP votes for the first time in his MLB career.

After his playing career ended, Melton served as an analyst on White Sox broadcasts for more than two decades, including his run at NBC Sports Chicago. That run included the team’s 2005 World Series championship, with Melton becoming a beloved figure on broadcasts with his signature blunt style in discussing the ups and lows of each game.

Melton is survived by his wife, Tess and his children Billy and Jennifer.