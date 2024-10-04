Famed Savannah Bananas coming to Chicago on 2025 world tour

For the first time, the Savannah Bananas baseball team will be bringing their world-famous show to Chicago, the club announced on Thursday.

The Bananas, who have pioneered a style of baseball called “Banana Ball” and sold out stadiums across the country, have never played in Chicago, but that will change Aug. 15-16, 2025.

On those dates, the Bananas will take on the Firefighters at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

The ballpark is one of 18 MLB stadiums the Bananas will visit in 2025, including St. Louis’ Busch Stadium and Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark, among others. The team will also play in three football stadiums, including the homes of the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

Chicago baseball fans can also check out the Bananas at the Cubs’ spring training complex in Mesa on Feb. 1 and 2, and Sox fans can see the team Feb. 6-8 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets must sign up for a ticket lottery via the team’s website.

The Bananas were previously a collegiate summer league team in Georgia until 2022, when they unveiled their “Banana Ball” format, which uses a two-hour time limit and a variety of fan-centric rules, including counting balls caught by fans as outs and a variety of other features.

The team also has a series of spin-off teams, including the Party Animals, Firefighters, Tailgaters and Visitors.

The Bananas made their first foray into playing in MLB stadiums in 2024, selling out Fenway Park, Nationals Park and several other facilities.

A full list of tour dates can be found on the team's website.