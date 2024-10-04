The Savannah Bananas announced plans for their first-ever appearance in Chicago, but when will they play in the city, where and how can you get tickets?

Here's what to know.

Who are the Savannah Bananas

The Bananas are known for pioneering a style of baseball called "Banana Ball."

They were previously a collegiate summer league team in Georgia until 2022, when they unveiled their “Banana Ball” format, which uses a two-hour time limit and a variety of fan-centric rules, including counting balls caught by fans as outs and a variety of other features.

The team also has a series of spin-off teams, including the Party Animals, Firefighters, Tailgaters and Visitors.

The Bananas made their first foray into playing in MLB stadiums in 2024, selling out Fenway Park, Nationals Park and several other facilities.

When are they playing in Chicago and where?

The Bananas will play at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Firefighters on Aug. 15-16, 2025.

The ballpark is one of 18 MLB stadiums the Bananas will visit in 2025, including St. Louis’ Busch Stadium and Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark, among others. The team will also play in three football stadiums, including the homes of the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

Chicago baseball fans can also check out the Bananas at the Cubs’ spring training complex in Mesa on Feb. 1 and 2, and Sox fans can see the team Feb. 6-8 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

How can you get tickets?

Fans interested in purchasing tickets must sign up for a ticket lottery via the team’s website. Only one city can be selected when entering the lottery.