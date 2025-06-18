With Chicago Fire FC set to build a $650 million stadium near downtown, could they share the neighborhood with the White Sox?

Renderings released this week show the plans the Fire have for the stadium, which will be constructed within the confines of “The 78,” a mixed-use development along the Chicago River and located in the South Loop.

The stadium will be privately financed by Chicago Fire FC owner Joe Mansueto, seating roughly 22,000 fans with an exposed steel canopy over the seating bowl, according to new renderings.

The zoning committee is reviewing landmark changes as new visuals emerge for “The 78” mega project in the South Loop, which could house the Chicago Fire by 2028.

For those familiar with the name “The 78,” it is also the site where the White Sox had proposed building a brand new, state-of-the-art ballpark in the South Loop in recent years. The team remains locked into a lease at Rate Field in the Bridgeport neighborhood, but they have also proposed building a ballpark as part of the development.

Now that the Fire are building a stadium at the site, would they be interested in sharing the new neighborhood with the White Sox?

“There is a lot of room at the site,” David Baldwin, Fire FC’s President of Business Operations, told NBC Chicago’s Lexi Sutter. “Obviously we are the anchor tenant, (and) we’re really excited to catalyze this development. If it makes sense once our stadium is open for one of the other teams, if it makes sense at that point we are open to having a conversation down the road.

The lead developer of a proposal for a new South Loop stadium for the Chicago White Sox answered questions in an exclusive interview with NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern.

The White Sox issued a statement shortly after the Fire revealed they would be constructing their stadium, with the soccer stadium sporting a targeted opening date of the 2028 season.

"Related Midwest first approached the White Sox about building a new ballpark on a piece of property they were developing, and we continue to consider the site as an option," the statement read. "We believe in Related Midwest’s vision for The 78 and remain confident the riverfront location could serve as a home to both teams. We continue to have conversations with Related Midwest about the site’s possibilities and opportunities."

Related Midwest had said in a statement last year that they were “actively exploring the co-location of dual stadiums” for the two teams.

The proposed ballpark for the White Sox would come with a price tag of up to $1.1 billion in public funding, according to proposals by the team. The team would also require Tax-Increment Funding to help facilitate infrastructure projects around the park, including rerouting existing Metra tracks.

The team proposed paying for the public portion of the project with a hotel service tax that is currently being used to pay down state-issued bonds used to construct Rate Field.

The proposal has met significant opposition in Springfield, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker in particular casting doubt on the appetite for public money for stadium projects.

The White Sox have a lease at Rate Field through the end of the 2029 season. The team recently established a deal between current owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Chicago-born billionaire Justin Ishbia to transfer control of the organization, with the window to do so opening that year.

It’s unclear if Ishbia would be willing to put forward additional private money toward the development of a stadium project.