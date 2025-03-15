When is Opening Day for MLB? What to know ahead of Cubs vs. Dodgers

Opening Day for Major League Baseball is one of the most highly anticipated dates on the sports calendar, and the season gets off to an early start in 2025.

That’s because the Chicago Cubs will host a pair of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo in coming days, bringing several of Japan’s biggest stars to the party to kick off the regular season.

Before they get to those games, the Cubs have one more exhibition game in Japan before the start of their regular season, taking on the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday. First pitch of the game is scheduled for 5 a.m. Central time, and the game can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.

After that, it’s all systems go for the regular season, and MLB’s Opening Day will officially take place on Tuesday, March 18 when the Cubs and Dodgers square off at the Tokyo Dome.

First pitch for the game is set for 5:10 a.m. Central time, and the game can be seen on Marquee Sports Network in the Chicago area and on Fox nationally.

The second game of the season will also start at 5:10 a.m. Central time on Wednesday when the Cubs and Dodgers battle again. That game will air on Marquee and FS1.

The Cubs will then head home for another set of spring training games.

The rest of Major League Baseball will have its Opening Day on Thursday, March 27. The Cubs will kick off a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix’s Chase Field.

The Cubs’ home opener will be Friday, April 4 against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.