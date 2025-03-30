Pete Crow Armstrong

Watch: Pete Crow-Armstrong makes mind-blowing throw vs. D'Backs

Crow-Armstrong also scored the game-tying run in the fourth inning

By NBC Chicago Staff

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 27: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs takes the field prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong showcased all his skills on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the top of the fourth inning, Crow-Armstrong had scored from first on a double by Miguel Amaya to show off his incredible speed, but that was merely an appetizer for the main course in the bottom of the inning.

Gabriel Moreno lifted a fly ball into center field with one out in the inning, and Crow-Armstrong circled the ball, made the catch and fired an absolute rocket to Cubs third baseman Gage Workman to retire Josh Naylor.

Needless to say, you have to see this throw to believe it.

The initial call on the field had been that Naylor was safe, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell challenged the call and it was overturned, getting Shota Imanaga and company out of the inning without any damage.

Buoyed by the break, the Cubs took the lead the following half-inning as Kyle Tucker launched his first home run with the team, giving Chicago a 3-1 lead.

