Watch: Pete Crow-Armstrong makes mind-blowing throw vs. D'Backs

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong showcased all his skills on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the top of the fourth inning, Crow-Armstrong had scored from first on a double by Miguel Amaya to show off his incredible speed, but that was merely an appetizer for the main course in the bottom of the inning.

Gabriel Moreno lifted a fly ball into center field with one out in the inning, and Crow-Armstrong circled the ball, made the catch and fired an absolute rocket to Cubs third baseman Gage Workman to retire Josh Naylor.

Needless to say, you have to see this throw to believe it.

OH MY GOD WHAT A THROW BY PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG TO NAIL THE RUNNER!



Call was overturned after review. pic.twitter.com/9GOVLEbfsU — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 30, 2025

The initial call on the field had been that Naylor was safe, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell challenged the call and it was overturned, getting Shota Imanaga and company out of the inning without any damage.

Buoyed by the break, the Cubs took the lead the following half-inning as Kyle Tucker launched his first home run with the team, giving Chicago a 3-1 lead.