By NBC Chicago Staff

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 29: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rayni Shiring/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to an apparent injury.

After giving up a leadoff double to Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the bottom of the sixth inning, Imanaga was examined by Cubs trainers and manager Craig Counsell, and was removed from the game.

There was no immediate word on what caused the departure, but the Cubs were forced to summon Daniel Palencia from their bullpen.

Prior to Tuesday’s outing Imanaga had appeared in six games, posting a 2-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 27 batters in 34 innings.

Imanaga scattered six hits in five innings of work on Tuesday, with three strikeouts and a walk on the ledger as the Cubs held a 4-0 lead when he departed.

According to the Cubs, Imanaga left the game due to leg cramps.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

