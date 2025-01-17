Sammy Sosa, new jerseys and more: Chicago Cubs Convention kicks off in big way

Chicago Cubs fans will be getting some major throwbacks at this year's convention.

The team unveiled new jerseys ahead of their annual event, which begins Friday night, and the new look pays homage to the club’s road jerseys from the late 1970s and early 1980's.

Beyond the jerseys, which have generated plenty of talk on social media, legendary outfielder Sammy Sosa is also set to attend this year's festivities for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Cubs confirmed last month on social media that Sosa will attend the annual event, which takes place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago throughout the weekend.

Sosa issued a statement apologizing to the Cubs and to fans of the team for what he called “mistakes” he made during his playing career. Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts had said Sosa would not be welcomed back by the organization until he had apologized for his actions during his playing career, including allegations that he had used performance-enhancing drugs.

“We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody’s perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs,” Ricketts said. “We are all ready to move forward together.”

Numerous star players from the current team are expected to be in attendance, including new acquisition Kyle Tucker, outfielder Ian Happ and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Joining Sosa among the team’s alumni will be Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins, along with former pitcher Kerry Wood and former shortstop Shawon Dunston.

The annual Cubs Convention features a slew of events surrounding the team, including a series of panel discussions about the club’s past and future. Autograph sessions, player meet-and-greets and the annual tradition of Cubs Bingo are also on the calendar for this year’s event.

More information can be found on the Cubs’ website.