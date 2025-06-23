The Chicago Cubs made a roster move prior to their series vs. the Cardinals, sending pitcher Nate Pearson to the minors and recalling Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer had previously pitched for the Cubs in the 2023 season, appearing in 58 games for the North Siders, but began the season in the Boston Red Sox organization. In one game with Boston, Fulmer allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, spending the bulk of his season with the Triple-A club in Worcester.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After signing back with the Cubs in late April, Fulmer appeared in 15 games for Triple-A Iowa, with a 1-0 record and a 2.96 ERA. He struck out 32 batters and walked 11 in 24.1 innings of work.

Pearson had appeared in eight games with the Cubs earlier this season but had been sent back to the minors, where he posted a 3-1 record and a 2.22 ERA in 19 total appearances.

In Sunday’s 14-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Pearson was roughed up for five runs in two innings, ballooning his season ERA to 12.66 at the MLB level.

The Cubs will open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.