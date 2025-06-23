Cubs Rumors

Michael Fulmer back on Cubs' roster, Nate Pearson sent to minors

Pearson allowed five runs in two innings in Sunday's loss to the Mariners

By James Neveau

Michael Fulmer, dressed in a white Cubs jersey and pants, throws a pitch against the Rockies.
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move prior to their series vs. the Cardinals, sending pitcher Nate Pearson to the minors and recalling Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer had previously pitched for the Cubs in the 2023 season, appearing in 58 games for the North Siders, but began the season in the Boston Red Sox organization. In one game with Boston, Fulmer allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, spending the bulk of his season with the Triple-A club in Worcester.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After signing back with the Cubs in late April, Fulmer appeared in 15 games for Triple-A Iowa, with a 1-0 record and a 2.96 ERA. He struck out 32 batters and walked 11 in 24.1 innings of work.

Pearson had appeared in eight games with the Cubs earlier this season but had been sent back to the minors, where he posted a 3-1 record and a 2.22 ERA in 19 total appearances.

In Sunday’s 14-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Pearson was roughed up for five runs in two innings, ballooning his season ERA to 12.66 at the MLB level.

The Cubs will open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Cubs Rumors
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us