Limited tee times for Wrigley Field golf experience still available

Chicago Cubs fans can experience Wrigley Field in a unique way this spring, with limited tee times available for Upper Deck Golf.

According to the Cubs, a nine-hole course has been installed at Wrigley Field, giving golfers a chance to hit shots at a variety of targets around the ballpark beginning Friday.

“We are excited to host Upper Deck Golf at Wrigley Field during golf’s biggest weekend,” said Andy Blackburn of Wrigley Field Events. “We look forward to celebrating with some unique Cubs Golf apparel, fun activations and viewing opportunities.”

Limited tee times remain available on Friday and Saturday at the ballpark, according to the Upper Deck Golf website.

According to the Upper Deck Golf website, tee times start at $79.99 per person. Golfers will go to different levels of the stadium to hit a variety of shots, giving them unique views, according to organizers.

Golfers will be given scorecards, and each golfer will get two shots per hole. Golfers can bring their own clubs, or will have access to complimentary clubs.

Fans can also purchase VIP rounds, which include extra “mulligans,” putting and chipping challenges and includes food and drinks.

More information can be found on the company’s website.