Chicago Cubs

Limited tee times for Wrigley Field golf experience still available

The Friendly Confines will be home to another sport in April.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Cubs fans can experience Wrigley Field in a unique way this spring, with limited tee times available for Upper Deck Golf.

According to the Cubs, a nine-hole course has been installed at Wrigley Field, giving golfers a chance to hit shots at a variety of targets around the ballpark beginning Friday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“We are excited to host Upper Deck Golf at Wrigley Field during golf’s biggest weekend,” said Andy Blackburn of Wrigley Field Events. “We look forward to celebrating with some unique Cubs Golf apparel, fun activations and viewing opportunities.”

Limited tee times remain available on Friday and Saturday at the ballpark, according to the Upper Deck Golf website.

According to the Upper Deck Golf website, tee times start at $79.99 per person. Golfers will go to different levels of the stadium to hit a variety of shots, giving them unique views, according to organizers.

Golfers will be given scorecards, and each golfer will get two shots per hole. Golfers can bring their own clubs, or will have access to complimentary clubs.

Fans can also purchase VIP rounds, which include extra “mulligans,” putting and chipping challenges and includes food and drinks.

Local

Money 4 mins ago

Did you get a Facebook settlement check? What it's from and how much to expect

Field Museum 1 hour ago

The poisonous seeds from The White Lotus are real — and can be found at The Field Museum

More information can be found on the company’s website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago CubsMLBWrigley Field
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us