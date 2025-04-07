Kyle Tucker reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension, noncommittal on own deal

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is set to become one of baseball’s highest-paid players after this season, but is staying mum on a flurry of deals around the league.

Tucker, whom the Cubs acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros last winter, will become a free agent at season’s end, and will undoubtedly command a high price from his next team.

Questions over his future will likely only intensify as several players have locked into lucrative contract extensions in recent days, capped off by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inking a 14-year, $500 million contract to stay in Canada.

Tucker was asked about his reaction to that deal, and whether the pact made him think about his uncertain future with the Cubs.

“It’s what he wanted to do. I’m sure he loves playing in Toronto. That’s great for him,” he said in the Cubs’ clubhouse before Monday’s game against the Rangers. “Everyone is a little different. Right now I’m here to play this year for the Cubs. I’m excited to play tonight, and just kind of see where everything goes after that.”

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill also recently signed a massive deal for nine years and $135 million, while Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet agreed to a six-year, $170 million pact earlier this month.

When Tucker was acquired by the Cubs, he had indicated that he would be “open to anything” regarding staying in Chicago, but said he preferred to let his play on the field do the talking for him.

“I’m open to anything, whether that’s now or later. In terms of contracts or anything, as long as I go out and do my job when I’m on the field, that stuff will just take care of itself,” he said.

While the Cubs have typically not agreed to deals with pending free agents in-season, including players like Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Cody Bellinger, they have in recent years made a few key moves, including signing Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner to extensions.

Still, Tucker’s contract would easily dwarf both of those deals and would undoubtedly be the largest in Cubs history if it were to come to pass, and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer has played cards close to the vest in terms of the superstar outfielder.

“I think any conversations we have with him, we’ll keep internal,” he said in an interview with Marquee Sports Network. “I think clearly he’s the kind of player you want to kind of build a lineup around, build a team around,” Hoyer said.