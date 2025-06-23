Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has nothing but praise for fans of the team, but where do things stand as he faces a massive free agency decision?

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is preparing to head back to Houston for the first time since an offseason trade, but has his season influenced his thinking on making Wrigley his long-term home?

Tucker, who still leads voting in right field for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game fan balloting, has had a strong first season with the Cubs, and fans have immediately warmed up to him as he nears the halfway mark of the campaign.

“The fanbase has been nothing but great to me, and I’ve enjoyed my time here and it’s been a blast,” he said in a sitdown interview with NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman.

In 76 games so far this season, Tucker has blasted 15 home runs and driven in 46 RBI’s, slashing .285/,.395/.528 in 339 total plate appearances.

He has appeared in three consecutive All-Star Games, all as a member of the Astros, but he appears poised to do so again as he continues his stellar campaign with the Cubs.

Naturally, Tucker’s future has been a source of constant conversation among fans and media. In the final year of his contract, Tucker will undoubtedly be one of the top free agents available in the offseason if he doesn’t agree to an extension with the team, but he says that in his first 76 games in Chicago, he has come away with a good impression of the organization.

“I’ve had a phenomenal first half of the season here so far. It’s been nothing but great. I could definitely see myself in that situation, but obviously there’s some other stuff we’ve got to get through,” he said. “But I mean I’ve had nothing but a phenomenal time here.”

When asked whether his reps would have conversations with the Cubs in-season, he said that he preferred to “leave that between” him and the organization.

The one area where he wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings? His joy with how he’s been embraced by Cubs fans.

“You definitely feel the love from the fanbase and the team, so I mean it definitely plays a part in (any decision),” he said. “I don’t know where the future’s going to be or what not, but for now I’m here and I’m really enjoying it.”

Tucker and the Cubs enter play Monday in first place in the National League Central, with Chicago hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The team will play its first series of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Monday night, with a four-game series followed by Tucker’s first trip back to Houston over the weekend to take on the Astros.