Kyle Tucker has been exactly as good as advertised for the Chicago Cubs this season, but his start to the season has been downright historic.

Tucker, acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros in the offseason, has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 RBI’s for the Cubs in 59 games, slashing .284/.394/.524 for the North Siders this season.

According to OptaSTATS, Tucker’s season has been even better than fans may realize. According to the website, Tucker is the only player in the live-ball era (since 1920), to have racked up at least 60 hits, 40 walks, 25 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases in fewer than 60 games with a single team.

Kyle Tucker is the only player in the live-ball era (since 1920) to record at least 60 hits, 40 walks, 25 extra-base hits and 15 steals in under 60 games with a single team.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, one of the key pieces of their roster will not be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Tucker, who left Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds after jamming his right ring finger on a slide into second base, will not be in the Cubs’ lineup for their series opener against the Washington Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki will bat second and play right field in Tucker’s place, while Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth in the lineup against the Nationals.

First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m., with Cade Horton taking the hill for the North Siders.