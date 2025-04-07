Cubs' Kyle Tucker captures NL Player of the Week honors

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has already picked up his first accolade on the North Side, winning National League Player of the Week honors.

Tucker, whom the Cubs acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros over the offseason, captured the award after hitting three home runs and driving in eight RBI’s during the Cubs’ six games against the Athletics and the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs won five of those six games, and Tucker’s immediate impact has been instrumental in their 7-5 start to the regular season.

According to the Cubs, this marks the first time Tucker has won National League Player of the Week, and makes him the first Cubs player to win the award since Michael Busch did so last season.

In the American League, Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman won Player of the Week honors as he pounded two home runs and drove in 10 RBI’s. He had three extra-base hits and drove in six RBI’s on Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, capping off an eventful first week with the Red Sox.

For Tucker and the Cubs, the opening stretch of the season has been challenging as they’ve had to face some of the league’s best teams. That won’t get any easier this week, as they welcome the AL West-leading Texas Rangers to Wrigley Field for a three-game series beginning Monday and then head to Los Angeles to take on the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.