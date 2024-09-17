Justin Steele to return from injured list, start on Wednesday, per reports

Cubs left-handed ace Justin Steele will make his long-awaited return to the mound on Wednesday against the Athletics, as he is set to return from the team's injured list, manager Craig Counsell told several reporters on Tuesday.

The rest of the Cubs rotation will be pushed back one day with Steele's return, Counsell said.

Steele landed on the injured list on Sept. 4 with left elbow tendinitis. He has been making great strides since having thrown a 40-pitch bullpen in Colorado last Saturday. His recovery time is trending positively, and he said Tuesday he's feeling good on the bump.

"Feeling good. Bullpens have been going well," Steele said on 670 The Score. "Throwing without feeling anything. That's the main thing. It's very mentally freeing being able to go out there and play catch and not feel anything."

Steele will pitch against the Athletics at home on Wednesday. This season, he owns a 5-5 record through 22 appearances (128 innings). He's holding a 3.09 ERA and 1.086 WHIP, striking out 131 batters and walking just 34 of them.

