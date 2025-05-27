The Chicago Cubs treated fans to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday afternoon, and a quartet of Hollywood stars took in the game.

Jason Bateman was among the group, talking on the field with Cubs executives prior to the victory over the Rockies. He was joined by actors David Harbour, Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler, with all four sitting in the front row at Wrigley Field for the afternoon game.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Variety, Allen White and Butler will co-star in the crime film “Enemies,” which will be filmed in Chicago this summer.

Allen White rose to prominence in multiple Chicago-centric shows, starring as Lip Gallagher in “Shameless” and as Carmen Berzatto in “The Bear,” which is about to drop its fourth season on Hulu.

Butler had a breakout role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis,” and also landed roles in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “Dune: Part Two.”

Though his 2023 film “The Bikeriders” took place in the Chicago area, it was actually filmed in Cincinnati and in parts of Kentucky, according to IMDB.

Bateman and Harbour are currently filming the HBO limited series “DTF St. Louis,” a show that will tell the story of a love triangle that ends in tragedy, according to Deadline.

Harbour has had numerous iconic credits, including his role as Jim Hopper on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Harbour also recently appeared in the Marvel film “Thunderbolts,” and also appeared in DC’s “Suicide Squad” and in the HBO series “The Newsroom.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bateman is best known for his work on the Fox show “Arrested Development,” but has starred in several other hit series including “Ozark” and in the film “Zootopia,” which will soon have a sequel produced by Disney. He also cohosts the “Smartless” podcast with fellow “Arrested Development” star Will Arnett and “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes.

Bateman has previous experience filming in Chicago, appearing in “The Break-Up,” which was filmed in the city prior to its 2006 release.