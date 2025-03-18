How to watch Cubs vs. Dodgers, when Chicago plays again and more

The Chicago Cubs will play their second of two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Tokyo, and they’ll hope to get back on the right track.

The Cubs held a lead in the middle stages of the game Tuesday, but gave up four unanswered runs in dropping a 4-1 decision to the defending World Series champions on Opening Day.

Now, the Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound Wednesday with the aim of getting them back to the United States with a 1-1 record.

Here’s what you’ll need to know.

When does the Cubs vs. Dodgers game start Wednesday?

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 5:10 a.m. at the Tokyo Dome.

Where can you watch the game?

Like the first game, Cubs fans can watch the contest locally on Marquee Sports Network. Nationally, the game will be available on FS1, according to Major League Baseball.

What is the pitching matchup?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Cubs will send Steele to the mound for his first start of the season, and he’ll be opposed by Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki, making his MLB debut on a massive stage.

Steele started 24 games for the Cubs last season, posting a 5-5 record and a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 135 batters in 134.2 innings of work.

Sasaki was one of the most highly sought-after free agent pitchers on the market, with multiple teams vying for his services. The Cubs were among those clubs, but Sasaki ended up signing with the Dodgers, giving them yet another high-profile Japanese superstar to pair up with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In 18 starts with Chiba Lotte last season, Sasaki posted a 10-5 record and a 2.35 ERA, with 129 strikeouts in 111 innings.

Do the Cubs still have more spring training games to play?

Despite playing two regular season games in Japan, the Cubs still have spring training games left to play in Mesa, Arizona, and that season will resume on Friday when they welcome the San Diego Padres to Sloan Park.

In fact, their last five spring training games will all be played in Mesa, culminating with a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

After those games, the Cubs won’t have to leave Arizona, as their first regular season series in the United States will be played against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix’s Chase Field beginning on Thursday, March 27.

When is the Cubs’ home opener?

After four games against the Diamondbacks and then three games in Sacramento against the Athletics, the Cubs will finally play their first game of the season at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 4 against the Padres.

After a three-game series against San Diego, the Cubs will play the Texas Rangers for three games before heading back out west to take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

In an odd quirk of their schedule, the Cubs will play the Dodgers a total of seven times in their first 26 games, and will play the Diamondbacks seven times over the same stretch.