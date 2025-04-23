The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves Wednesday, adding Drew Pomeranz to their roster and designating Gage Workman for assignment.

The Cubs also signed infielder Nicky Lopez to a one-year contract, and optioned pitcher Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa, according to the team.

To clear another spot on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred pitcher Justin Steele to the 60-day injured list, as he recently underwent season-ending surgery.

Pomeranz was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. He hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since 2021, but has had a solid year in the minors, striking out 14 batters in 9.2 innings with Triple-A Tacoma.

In his big-league career, Pomeranz has a 48-58 record with a 3.91 ERA, with 883 strikeouts in 858 innings.

The Cubs have struggled with multiple infielders this season, first optioning Matt Shaw to Triple-A Iowa and now designating Workman for assignment. Workman, whom the Cubs claimed in the Rule 5 Draft from the Detroit Tigers, appeared in nine games for the Cubs, going 3-for-14 with a double and two RBI’s.

He also committed two pivotal errors in Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers, leading to four unearned runs for Los Angeles in what proved to be an 11-10 Cubs victory.

Lopez had been with the Cubs during spring training but ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in four games for the Halos and going hitless in six plate appearances.

Hollowell pitched two scoreless innings for the Cubs in Tuesday night’s win over the Dodgers, striking out two batters and not allowing any hits.

The Cubs and Dodgers will play for the final time during the regular season Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.